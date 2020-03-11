COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Athletics Department said Wednesday, that in an attempt to keep student-athletes and fans safe from potential spread of the virus, pre-game and post-game handshakes between Gamecock athletics teams, opposing teams and fans will be stopped until the Coronavirus threat has ceased.
All in-season intercollegiate athletics competitions will go on as scheduled.
However, university officials are asking people at all athletics venues to take the following precautions:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty. All Carolina athletics venues will have hand sanitizer stations.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with any disposable wipes.
- Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.
- If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.
- Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control people over the age of 60 with preexisting medical conditions should avoid attending events with large crowds because they are at greater risk of complications related to COVID-19.
The University is also extending spring break by a week due to coronavirus fears.
