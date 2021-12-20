GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – When the South Carolina women’s basketball team takes on the Stanford’s women’s team Tuesday night, it’ll be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, according to the Associated Press.
In the recent AP Top 25 Women’s Poll, the Gamecocks come in at No. 1 while Stanford is No. 2.
Stanford will take on the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Tuesday will also mark the sixth 1 vs. 2 game for the Gamecocks all-time and the second this season. South Carolina was the No. 1 team in the country when they beat then-No. 2 UConn 73-57 Nov. 22.
