COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Gamecocks Football Team will face UAB in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, according to a tweet from the team's twitter account.
We’re headed to Tampa for the @GasparillaBowl! pic.twitter.com/WsB0fsl1YH— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 20, 2020
The bowl game will be played on December 26 and will kick off at around noon in Tampa, Florida.
The game will be broadcast on ABC according to UAB's official Athletics website.
