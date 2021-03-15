COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team claimed one of the four No.1 seeds in the NCAA Women's tournament.
The Gamecocks will play the Mercer Bears on Sunday, March 21 at 6 p.m. in the opening round.
If the the Gamecocks win the first round, they will advance to the second round and take on the winner of the first-round game between No.8 Oregon State and No.9 Florida State on Tuesday, March 23.
The school said this marks the Gamecock's fifth No. 1 seed all-time after earning the position in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.
