GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Georgia Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Women's SEC basketball at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
The Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs 89-56.
Gamecocks will face the winner of Friday's Arkansas and Texas A&M game in the seminfinals on Saturday. The semifinals game will be at 5 p.m.
Additionally, LSU will face Mississippi State and Tennessee will face Kentucky on Friday. The winners of those games will also compete in semifinal games on Saturday.
The championship will be on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Click here for full ticket and event information on the tournament.
Officials from the SEC offered this statement on coronavirus concerns and the tournament:
“The SEC office remains in communication with our members as we all monitor the latest information from public health officials. At this time, the Conference has not modified any scheduled events while reminding everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
