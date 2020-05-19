(FOX Carolina) - GAP Inc. announced Tuesday that several of its stores in the Upstate and the Mountains are back open.
GAP said these stores reopened over the weekend:
- Old Navy at Anderson Station
142 Station Dr.
Anderson, SC 29621
- Old Navy at Southridge Shopping Center
2 Mckenna Road
Arden, NC 28704
- Old Navy at Asheville Outlets
300 Brevard Road, Ste. 138
Asheville, NC 28806
- Old Navy at Asheville Mall
3 S Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805
- Banana Republic at Haywood Mall
700 Haywood Rd., Space No. 1044
Greenville, SC 29607
- Old Navy at Shoppes at Plaza Green
1117 Woodruff Rd.
Greenville, SC 29607
- Old Navy at Cherrydale Point
3251 N. Pleasantburg Dr.
Greenville, SC 29609
- Athleta at The Point
1140 Woodruff Road, Suite 304
Greenville, SC 29607
- Old Navy at Westgate Village
1504 W O Ezell Boulevard
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Customers should use GAP's Store Locator to find out what time local stores will be open as the hours may vary.
