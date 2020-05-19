Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores

Old Navy.

(FOX Carolina) - GAP Inc. announced Tuesday that several of its stores in the Upstate and the Mountains are back open.

GAP said these stores reopened over the weekend:

  • Old Navy at Anderson Station
    142 Station Dr.
    Anderson, SC 29621
  • Old Navy at Southridge Shopping Center
    2 Mckenna Road
    Arden, NC 28704
  • Old Navy at Asheville Outlets  
    300 Brevard Road, Ste. 138       
    Asheville, NC 28806
  • Old Navy at Asheville Mall
    3 S Tunnel Road
    Asheville, NC 28805
  • Banana Republic at Haywood Mall    
    700 Haywood Rd., Space No. 1044           
    Greenville, SC 29607
  • Old Navy at Shoppes at Plaza Green    
    1117 Woodruff Rd.
    Greenville, SC 29607
  • Old Navy at Cherrydale Point
    3251 N. Pleasantburg Dr.
    Greenville, SC 29609
  • Athleta at The Point
    1140 Woodruff Road, Suite 304
    Greenville, SC 29607
  • Old Navy at Westgate Village  
    1504 W O Ezell Boulevard
    Spartanburg, SC 29301

Customers should use GAP's Store Locator to find out what time local stores will be open as the hours may vary. 

