EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On February 28th firefighters responded to a building fire in the Easley Rural Fire District, according to a press release from the City of Easley Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on scene and located a detached residential garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire was immediately brought under control in under 20 minutes using three engines companies from Easley Fire and one engine company from Pickens Rural Fire.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported but the garage and contents were a total loss.
