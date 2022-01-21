GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville's homeless and at-risk youth will soon have a new space to keep warm in. A detached garage at Pendleton Place's Youth Resource Center is one of the projects Greenville Leadership 48 has taken on to renovate. The Chamber of Commerce's leadership program and its selected participants choose a volunteer project each year to better the community. For member Kerri Smith, the choice was easy.
"It's not really about a garage, it's about creating an environment that these young adults can feel like that they belong to and can build their own communities," she says.
The Pendleton Place Youth Resource Center provides homeless and unstably housed youths ages 17-24 a place to shower, eat, get housing assistance, mentorship, access wi-fi, and much more. A place where they can escape dangerous situations and get the resources they need from trained staff and community partners. With covid restrictions limiting the amount able to be inside the center at one time, Pendleton Place says the detached garage has often been used as a temporary overflow area.
"When the elements are like they are this week, when it's cold, when its frigid, when there's snow on the ground, it's not humane for us to ask them to wait outside," says Anne Marie Maertens, the Executive Director for Pendleton Place.
The Leadership Greenville Class 48 is asking the community to help them meet a $50,000 goal to renovate the garage into a comfortable space that can be used by the Youth Resource Center. As of today, they have received $5,000.
To learn more about the project or to donate, visit their link here: https://www.greenvillechamber.org/pendletonplace-yrc
