Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson have confirmed that a garbage truck and city bus collided this morning.
According to Captain Mike Aikens with the Anderson Police Department, the accident happened around 7:10 a.m. on South Main Street.
Captain Aikens said five people on board the bus reported neck and back injuries in the crash and EMS was called to the scene. They were transported to the hospital according to police.
We're told the driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.
Police say they aren't sure of the cause of the accident but are still investigating.
More news: Survivors speak out about their abuse during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.