Garth Brooks

Artist of the decade award winner Garth Brooks performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buckle up country music lovers!

A Garth Brooks concert will be broadcasted live at hundreds of drive in theaters in the nation, since his in person shows were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Among these theaters is 25 Drive-in Auto Theater in Greenwood. 

The concert will be streamed on June 27.

To buy tickets for the event, go here. 

MORE NEWS - Greenville City Council passes emergency ordinance requiring customers to wear masks at grocery stores, pharmacies

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.