GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buckle up country music lovers!
A Garth Brooks concert will be broadcasted live at hundreds of drive in theaters in the nation, since his in person shows were canceled due to the coronavirus.
Among these theaters is 25 Drive-in Auto Theater in Greenwood.
The concert will be streamed on June 27.
To buy tickets for the event, go here.
