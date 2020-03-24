Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Garth Brooks fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the singer during in 2020 stadium tour.
Back in December, tickets sold out for Garth Brooks' stadium tour, coming to Charlotte. Organizers say it took only an hour and a half to sell 74,000 tickets. The stop marked the music icon's first time in 22 years playing in Charlotte.
The concert, his only North Carolina or South Carolina show, was scheduled to take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. The concert is now being rescheduled for June 13.
Organizers of the concert say all tickets previously sold for the May 2 show will be honored for the June concert.
"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," said Garth Brooks.
Brooks is the number one solo artist in U.S. History with over 148 million records sold. He's also a 13-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year.
