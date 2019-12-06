Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tickets are now on sale for Garth Brooks stadium tour, coming to Charlotte. This will be the music icon's first time in 22 years playing in Charlotte.
In his only North Carolina or South Carolina show, Brooks will be performing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets went on sale for the show Friday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say there will be an 8 ticket limit.
Fans interested in attending the show can go to Ticketmaster here, call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster app on their mobile device.
All seats reserved. Ticket Prices $94.95 all inclusive.
Brooks is the number one solo artist in U.S. History with over 148 million records sold. He's also a 13-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year.
