Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Garth Brooks fans will have to wait even longer to see the singer in the Carolinas for his 2020 stadium tour. Promoters said Friday the Charlotte tour stop has been postponed until 2021.
Back in December 2019, the tour promoter said 74,000 tickets for Garth Brooks' Charlotte sold out in just 90 minutes.
Initially, the concert had been scheduled for May 2.
When the coronavirus hit, it was rescheduled to June 13.
On May 21, Brooks' promoter said the show was being delayed again until October 10, 2020.
On September 18, promoters announced that the October date had been postponed and the show now is set for April 10, 2021 at Bank of America stadium.
All of the existing tickets will be honored.
The concert will be Brooks' only one in the Carolinas as part of this tour
"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," said Garth Brooks when the show was rescheduled the first time in late March.
Brooks, according to a news release, is the number one solo artist in U.S. History with over 148 million records sold. He's also a 13-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year.
