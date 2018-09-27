Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department says that sections of Rutherford Road are closed and traffic is being detoured due to a gas leak.
The Marion Fire Department and Marion Police Officers are on scene at this time assessing the situation.
The roadway will be closed beginning at Baldwin Avenue and the closure will end at the 221/226 South intersection.
Officers say this will affect all traffic entering onto Rutherford Road between those two closure points.
We'll update once the road has been reopened.
