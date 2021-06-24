ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Department announced on Thursday morning that they responded to a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of nearby homes.
The Asheville Fire Department announced via Twitter that units were on scene.
AFD units on the scene at 30 block of Ormond Ave for a gas leak. Crews are evacuating nearby homes. #GasLeak pic.twitter.com/l0HKopniK7— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) June 24, 2021
Dispatch has since confirmed that officials got the leak under control and the Fire Department is no longer at the scene.
More news:
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Department announced on Thursday morning that they responded to a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of nearby homes.
The Asheville Fire Department announced via Twitter that units were on scene.
AFD units on the scene at 30 block of Ormond Ave for a gas leak. Crews are evacuating nearby homes. #GasLeak pic.twitter.com/l0HKopniK7— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) June 24, 2021
Dispatch has since confirmed that officials got the leak under control and the Fire Department is no longer at the scene.
More news: Asheville PD: Armed and dangerous suspect turns himself in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.