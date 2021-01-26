MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Fire Chief Brian McHone said a gas leak is causing a shutdown at an intersection in Mauldin.
According to Chef McHone, the gas leak happened at the intersection of East Butler Road and Tanner Road. It occurred while a construction company was doing work in this area.
Chief McHone says the intersection is currently shut down.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
