ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- AAA Carolinas said Gas prices in the Carolinas haven't changed much recently, but they still remain high across the area.
North Carolina's current gas price average has been higher than South Carolina's. However, both have gone up over the past month.
“While crude oil prices have surged recently, we haven’t seen a dramatic increase at the pump yet,” said AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright. “If crude oil costs keep increasing, it’s only a matter of time before gas prices will follow.”
Despite these increases, both states are still well below the national average, according to AAA.
AAA said Asheville is currently the most expensive gas in North Carolina, while Hilton Head takes the top spot in South Carolina.
For updated prices and trends, you can visit AAA Gas Prices.
