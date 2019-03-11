GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gas prices in Greenville rose nine cents per gallon over the past week, GasBuddy reported Monday, with the average price per gallon in Greenville at $2.26.
That average cost is 31 cents higher than just one month ago, and three cents higher than at this time last year.
averaging $2.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 452 stations. Gas prices in Greenville are 31.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said across the country, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.59 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.99.
Nationwide, gas prices rose 4.9 cents a gallon over the past week.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said refinery maintenance is to blame for the recent price spike at the pump.
"As predicted, gas prices advanced across much of the country for the fourth straight week even as oil prices held relatively stable at $56 per barrel,” DeHaan said in a news release. “The reason for the continued disconnect remains similar to weeks past: refinery maintenance is ongoing and eating into supply and production levels, while more expensive, cleaner burning gasoline is now the predominate fuel being produced. This has pushed up wholesale gas prices even as oil remains mostly calm.”
