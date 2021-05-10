(GREENVILLE, SC/FOX Carolina) - As concerns about fuel supply increase with the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy said the worst thing people can do is fill up their gas tanks if they don't need to.
GasBuddy activated their fuel availability tracker on Monday for people in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia in response to the pipeline shutdown. Colonial Pipeline was the victim of a cyberattack and had to take systems offline to contain the threat.
However, in a Facebook Live on Sunday, a GasBuddy petroleum analyst said filling up your gas tank if you don't need to will cause supply issues to increase and be in effect longer.
"Instead of this being a short-term issue, if everyone goes out and fills their tanks, it's going to immediately overwhelm the system," said analyst Patrick De Haan.
GasBuddy said there is plenty of gasoline being produced from refineries, and when the pipeline reopens, it will continue moving.
Colonial Pipeline said in a statement on Monday, they are working to bring portions of the pipeline back online in a "stepwise fashion."
"If everybody is going out and filling up, there could be challenges for several weeks and prices could go even higher," De Haan said. "Don't fill your tanks up. Only get what you absolutely need."
According to Gas Buddy's fuel tracker, several reports have been made about limited fuel supply at some Ingles Markets in western North Carolina.
A FOX Carolina News crew said signs were on the pumps at the Ingles Markets on Howard Gap Road and Asheville Highway in Hendersonville saying they were out of fuel.
We reached out to Ingles for a statement.
Click here to read more about the pipeline response in North and South Carolina.
