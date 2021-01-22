GASTONIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- A Gastonia man has been convicted by a federal jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to a release form the Department of Justice.
37-year-old Marcus Isaiah Curry is convicted of four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearms by a convicted felon and faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison, according to DOJ, though his sentencing date has not yet been set.
DOJ says that the trial lasted two days and took place in federal court in Charlotte. Curry was engaged in drug trafficking in the Gastonia area and was arrested after FBI agents and Gastonia police executed search warrants at Curry's resident, according to the release.
Upon arrival, law enforcement seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine and $1,801 in drug proceeds along with two firearms, according to the release. DOJ says that Curry is prohibited from possessing weapons as he has multiple prior felony convictions. The Department of Justice says that Curry also planned to intimidate a witness.
MORE NEWS: Schumer says House will send impeachment article to Senate on Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.