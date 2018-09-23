GASTONIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- Gastonia Police are searching for a missing, endangered runaway child.
Police say 6-year-old Maddox Scott Ritch was last seen on Saturday at Rankin Lake Park.
He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with the writing "I am the man" and black shorts with white stripes.
Officers say Maddox is Autistic and non-verbal.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is four feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
Officers were joined overnight by members with Spartanburg CERT, who helped search the area for Maddox.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 704-866-6702.
(0) comments
