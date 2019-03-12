FORT BRAGG, NC (FOX Carolina) – A gate at the U.S. Army’s Fort Bragg in North Carolina was closed Tuesday due to a security issue, the base posted on Facebook.
The base posted that the All-American Freeway gate was closed to both inbound and outbound traffic.
According to WNCN, traffic was being diverted via Highway 295.
No additional information was available.
MORE NEWS - Confederate statue removed from historic N Carolina court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.