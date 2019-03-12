Fort Bragg generic sign

Fort Bragg entrance sign (Wikimedia Commons)

FORT BRAGG, NC (FOX Carolina) – A gate at the U.S. Army’s Fort Bragg in North Carolina was closed Tuesday due to a security issue, the base posted on Facebook.

The base posted that the All-American Freeway gate was closed to both inbound and outbound traffic.

According to WNCN, traffic was being diverted via Highway 295.

No additional information was available.

