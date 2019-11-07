Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - After officials with the Gateway Project said equipment issued delayed the opening of the flyover bridge which will connect I-85 southbound to I-385 southbound on Friday morning, they said, if weather permits.
The flyover will be the tallest bridge on the I-85/ 385 Gateway Project.
Officials said drivers should also be aware that the new exit (Exit 51B) will actually come before Exit 51C, about a half mile north of its current location.
Officials said the shift is expected to take place overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.
In addition, officials say the ramp to Woodruff Road from I-385 South will be closed Thursday night. Traffic will be detoured to Butler Road and then return to Woodruff via I-385 North.
If weather does not allow crews to open the new bridge by Friday morning, it will occur on Saturday morning, officials said.
