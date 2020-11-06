Gateway opens new center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gateway opened a new facility in Greenville, on Friday morning.
The non-profit says it is dedicated to helping adults with mental illness and that it's unique and proven "clubhouse" model offers the best chance for long term success.
On Friday morning, Gateway's newest clubhouse was unveiled, with many prominent members of the public in attendence, including South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, Greenvillle Mayor Knox White and founders of the Gateway Program Phil and Nancy Emory.
The new Gateway clubhouse in Greenville is located at 423 Croft St.
