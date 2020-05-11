Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, officials with the Gateway Project said due to unforeseen complications, a detour from I-385 northbound to I-85 southbound would be extended through Monday.
A spokesperson said the closure will be for repairs to the joints for the flyover bridge.
Drivers traveling traveling northbound on the I-385 northbound collector-distributor will be detoured to Exit 36A to I-85 northbound.
From there, drivers will follow signs to Exit 56 Highway 14 where they can detour onto I-85 southbound.
