Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A road closure at the Gateway Project set to go into effect Friday night and to run through Monday will now be postponed due to weather concerns.
Officials say the normal traffic patterns will be in place instead of the planned detour.
Originally, the detour was to be in place along I-85 southbound closing the exit to I-385 south.
The closure was set to begin at 9 p.m. Friday night and run until 6 a.m Monday morning.
During this time, traffic was to be detoured at exit 51C to I-385 northbound and then redirected to exit 37, Roper Mountain Road, where drivers will turn left and proceed to I-385 southbound.
