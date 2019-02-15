GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Milton Shockley's reality business has been nestled along I-385 for nearly 2 decades. He’s seen a lot of changes across the street in that time. The most recent change is the Gateway Project.
“It’s obviously a huge project,” said Shockley, “To watch them move that steel around and hammer steel in there, it’s Been a lot of fun to see.”
Despite some recent weather setbacks, the Gateway Project’s Resident Construction Engineer with SCDOT, Kimberly Bishop says the project is only pushed back from its initial expected completion date by a few months.
“We’re still scheduled to be completed December 2019,” said Bishop.
Right now, crews are working on completing bridges and paving roads so they can finish the $231 million project.
“We’ll be completing the ones over Garlington,” said Bishop, “The 385 over 85. Also completing the ones going from 385 southbound to Woodruff road.”
They will also be working to expand and extend Exit 51 onto I-385 from I-85. Bishop says she understands drivers’ frustrations at times with the project. Whether it be detours, congestion or new routes, but she says it will be all worth it in the end.
“We’re helping traffic move more efficiently,” she said.
As for Shockley, he says the project has been frustrating for some drivers at times. He says anything to help the area continue to grow is good for the Upstate.
“I’m really excited about it. I’m looking forward to the completion of it,” said Shockley.
