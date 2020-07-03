Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, officials with the Gateway Project say the final touches are coming for the interchange.
Officials say you may have noticed some of the final steps being done to the project over the last several months, but some of them may have gone unnoticed in your daily commute.
In the second quarter of 2020, officials say highlights included:
- Added pavement markings and raised pavement markers.
- Continued painting of bridges.
- Placed the final layer of asphalt on I-85, I-385, and Ramps.
- Continued installation of overhead and ground mounted signs.
- Continued installation of controlled access fencing.
- Continued installation of digital message signs and traffic cameras.
- Grassing.
- Continued construction along Woodruff Road corridor.
In the next few months officials say the following is planned to help put the finishing touches on the project:
- Complete painting of bridges.
- Complete installation of overhead and ground mounted signs.
- Complete controlled access fencing.
- Complete installation of digital message signs and traffic cameras.
- Final Grassing.
- Complete construction along Woodruff Road corridor.
- Final Cleanup and Demobilization.
Officials say these final steps have been five years in the making.
"The project’s goals included increasing the safety of the traveling public, providing a financial boost to the region’s economy, and increasing the capacity of this interchange so it may function more efficiently for many years to come. We have accomplished a lot of that."
