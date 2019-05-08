Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Happening this weekend, detours will be in place along I-85 southbound at the Gateway Project because the exit to I-385 south will be closed.
Officials say the closure will begin on 9 p.m. Friday night and run until 6 a.m Monday morning.
During this time, traffic will be detoured at exit 51C to I-385 northbound and then redirected to exit 37, Roper Mountain Road, where drivers will turn left and proceed to I-385 southbound.
