GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers, plan your alternate routes now: officials with the 85/385 Gateway Project say road closures will happen this weekend.
November will start off with work on the distributor/collector on exits 51A-C on I-85 northbound on Friday at 9 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to Exit 56 to Highway 14, where they will be turned around to enter I-85 southbound. Traffic then redirects to the original exits where drivers can access I-385 or Woodruff Road. However, the detour will not affect traffic on Woodruff Road going to either I-85 northbound or I-385.
Saturday will see two more closures affect drivers, both starting at 9 p.m. and running through 6 a.m. on Monday. The first closure will see the right lane of I-85 northbound between exits 51A-C and Roper Mountain Road closed. The two left lanes will not be affected.
The other closure will affect drivers heading north on I-85 seeking access to I-385, along with drivers on Woodruff Road trying to access I-85 northbound or I-385. Those drivers will be detoured at Exit 51A to Woodruff Road where they will turn right and head to the intersections of Woodruff Road and I-385. Eastbound traffic on Woodruff Road seeking I-85 northbound will be detoured to the 385/Woodruff intersection. Westbound traffic on Woodruff Road seeking I-85 northbound will be detoured to turn right at Roper Mountain Road and then turn right to I-385 southbound before taking Exit 36A to I-85 northbound.
Officials ask drivers to obey all speed limits and signs.
