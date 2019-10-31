GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers, plan your alternate routes now: officials with the 85/385 Gateway Project say road closures will happen this weekend.
November will start off with work on the distributor/collector on exits 51A-C on I-85 northbound on Friday at 9 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to Exit 56 to Highway 14, where they will be turned around to enter I-85 southbound. Traffic then redirects to the original exits where drivers can access I-385 or Woodruff Road. However, the detour will not affect traffic on Woodruff Road going to either I-85 northbound or I-385.
Two other closures that were planned elsewhere within the area were postponed due to colder than anticipated temperatures.
Officials ask drivers to obey all speed limits and signs.
