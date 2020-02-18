GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deciding where to eat in downtown Greenville just got a lot harder. Gather GVL is finally opening its doors.
The new restaurant collective, located at 126 Augusta Street, will start serving customers at 11 a.m. today. Doors are open until 10 p.m., with live music starting at 6 p.m.
The outdoor-food court concept has been in the works since Dec. 2017, but its opening day kept getting pushed back because of construction delays.
Gather GVL is made up of 13 different shipping containers, each with a different micro restaurant inside.
Here's a look at which spots to eat and drink will be opening today:
- Cocobowlz
- Sweet Sippin'
- Greenville Beer Exchange
- Mercado GVL
- Mike's Cheesesteaks
- HenDough Chicken & Donuts
