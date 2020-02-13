GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ready to try new bites and brew's in Greenville's West End? You won't have to wait much longer!
Gather GVL announced on their Instagram page Thursday the venue will officially open for business on February 18. The new open-air food court will feature 13 restaurants, most built within recycled shipping containers.
🚨 This is not a drill! 🚨 @gathergvl will be opening it’s gates this Tuesday, February 18th!!!!! 🎈 We have the go-ahead from the city and are fully approved to serve the Greenville Community! We can’t wait!!! Stay tuned for more information on which units will be able to serve you. See you soon! 😉 #gatherGVL #westendgvl #yeahthatgreenville
A time for the opening wasn't provided, but Gather GVL promised more updates before opening day.
Here's a look at what you can dine on when the court opens:
