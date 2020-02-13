Gather GVL (1).jpg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ready to try new bites and brew's in Greenville's West End? You won't have to wait much longer!

Gather GVL announced on their Instagram page Thursday the venue will officially open for business on February 18. The new open-air food court will feature 13 restaurants, most built within recycled shipping containers.

A time for the opening wasn't provided, but Gather GVL promised more updates before opening day.

Here's a look at what you can dine on when the court opens:

13 places to eat & drink coming in new open-air food court in Greenville's West End

