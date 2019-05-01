GATLINBURG, TN (FOX Carolina) - Need an easy summer vacation idea? GatlinBurg's Skylift Park says you can take a walk on the longest suspension bridge in North America soon!
The new SkyBridge is slated to open May 17. Park officials say guests will be able to walk across the 680-foot bridge at their own pace. At its midpoint, officials say the bridge is 140 high and features glass-floor panels in the middle.
Visitors will access the bridge by taking the SkyLift to the SkyDeck, which also opens May 17. The deck features views from the top of Crockett Mountain into Great Smoky Mountain National Park, a gift shop, cafe, and bar.
The SkyLift itself originally opened in 1954 and deemed a must-do by officials who say greets thousands of visitors. The SkyLift has been updated with a three-seat chairlift built in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.