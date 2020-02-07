GATLINBURG, TN (FOX Carolina) - Want to make date night extra romantic? Gatlinburg SkyLift Park wants you to take your affections to new heights!
For the month of February, the park has adorned the SkyBridge with lights and romantic decor, sure to capture your sweetheart's eyes as you both stroll along the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.
A post on the park's Facebook page says this is a great photo op, but also a great place to pop the question...500 feet above downtown Gatlinburg!
In addition to the special decor and lighting, the "Love is in the Air" event will include a flower cart with custom bouquets available for purchases on the weekends of February 8-9 and February 15-16, perfect for making that special moment all the more colorful!
And if you catch a snow flurry while walking the bridge, that could encourage even more huddling together in the cold; the park shared a video of the Tunnel of Love when snow fell on Friday, February 7, creating a majestic winter wonderland for park-goers to enjoy.
The lights on the bridge will stay on until March 1, so love birds should flock to Gatlinburg as soon as possible!
