HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that it arrested a Hartwell man on child molestation charges in June.
The suspect, 36-year-old Leonard Green is charged with child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and criminal attempt of sexual exploitation of children/child pornography.
GBI says that their assistance was requested by the Hart County Sheriff's Office concerning allegations against Green that date back to 2014.
Green was arrested and taken into custody without incident on June 15, according to a release from GBI.
The bureau says that the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information can contact GBI's Athens Office at 706-552-2309 or send a tip to 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).
