FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina)- A Franklin County man has been charged on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to a release form the bureau.
GBI says that they received tips about a man distributing numerous images and videos that depicted child pornography on the internet. The investigation led to a search of the man's home in Canon, Georgia which led to the arrest of 39-year-old Matthew Otis Reidling on Tuesday, the bureau says.
Reidling is being charged with seven total counts of sexual exploitation of children, four for possession child pornography and three for distributing child pornography, GBI says.
The bureau says that Reidling is currently in custody at the Franklin County Jail.
