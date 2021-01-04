HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that it has arrested a firefighter multiple charges.
GBI says that it arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Leard of Lavonia, Georgia on five counts of felony theft.
According to GBI, the bureau's assistance was requested by the Hart County Sheriff's Office to investigate claims of misusing funds that were in the name of the Shoal Creek Fire Station located in Hart County, where Leard works as a firefighter.
According to GBI, the investigation uncovered personal transactions in the account's name that were worth over $3,000. The account that was meant to be used for purchasing equipment for the fire station, GBI says.
The funds in the account were received by charitable donations and fundraising according to to GBI.
According to GBI, the investigation is being handed to the Northern Judicial circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact GBI's Region 11 field office at (706) 552-2309 or by clicking here.
