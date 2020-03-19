Toccoa, GA (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are asking for the public's help in solving a man's murder on the sixth anniversary of his death.
Agents say Montavious Flentall was found dead in his Pageland Drive home in Toccoa, Georgia during the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 18, 2014.
Flentall was shot and his death was ruled a homicide agents say.
Information was received about several individuals quickly leaving the area of the residence in a gray Ford Edge. That vehicle was seen traveling from Toccoa all the way to Seneca, South Carolina.
Investigators say in recent weeks the GBI and Toccoa Police Department have received promising information that may help solve his murder.
The GBI is asking anyone with any amount of information about Flentall or his death or anyone with information about the individuals and the Ford Edge to contact the GBI Office in Cleveland 706-348-4866 and speak with Special Agent Shilo Crane.
Tips can also be given on the GBI tip line 800-597-8477 or the Toccoa Police Department 706-282-3244.
Agents and investigators want to bring closure to this case for Flentall’s family and justice to those responsible for his death.
More news: Deputies say two shootings in Anderson County possibly related, investigation underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.