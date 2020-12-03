HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that a 57-year-old Hart County man was arrested on December 2 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit filed the charges against Loyd Lewis.
GBI said the Hart County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a narcotics case when Lewis was found to be in possession of child pornography, which the GBI said prompted the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to request the GBI CEACC Unit to investigate.
That investigation by the CEACC Unit led to the sexual exploitation of children charges brought against Lewis, per a news release.
Lewis was booked into the Hart County Jail.
MORE NEWS - Police: N. Carolina store owner cited for discouraging masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.