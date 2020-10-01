BOWMAN, GA (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, officials with the Georgia Buraeu of Investigation said an Elbert County Sheriff's Deputy who was injured when responding to a call of a man threatening to harm himself had been released from the hospital.
The GBI said deputies responded to call made 911 call made at 3:51 a.m. by a man threatening to harm himself on Wednesday. The call was made from cemetery located off Rehobath Road in Bowman.
GBI said deputies arrived on scene at approximately 4:14 a.m., they made contact with a man believed to be the caller inside of a pick-up truck. The man, identified as Mac J. Cunningham, 33, of Hartwell, GA, had a handgun and indicated to the deputies he intended to harm himself.
GBI said at approximately 5:27 a.m., deputies attempted to break the side window of the vehicle. at which point shots were fired. The man, identified as Mac J. Cunningham, 33, of Hartwell, GA, had a handgun and indicated to the deputies he intended to harm himself.
GBI said another ECSO deputy on scene was injured in the hand during the gunfire. Cunningham was not injured and taken into custody by ECSO.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
On Thursday the GBI said the deputy was out of the hospital but would need further treatement.
The suspect, Mac Jamar Cunningham, 33, of Hartwell, GA, has been cgarged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, GBI said.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
