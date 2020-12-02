ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - A former Elbert Co. deputy is now facing charges tied to a shooting incident that left another deputy injured, all while responding to a self-harm call at a cemetery.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation first investigating the deputy-involved shooting at the cemetery off of Rehobath Road in the Bowman are on September 30, 2020. GBI says former deputy Jennifer Boggs, 36, responded with Dep. Jonathan Alewine to the scene after a 911 hang-up call from 33-year-old Mac J. Cunningham of Hartwell. GBI says Cunningham was threatening to harm himself, and both Alewine and Boggs found him sitting in a pickup truck with a handgun.
Both deputies tried to offer Cunningham help and tried to get him to surrender the gun. Alewine tried to smash the side window of the truck, but GBI says Boggs fired her handgun multiple times, striking Alewine in the hand. Cunningham didn't fire a weapon, but was previously charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Boggs now faces two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of reckless conduct. GBI has referred the case to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.
PREVIOUS STORY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.