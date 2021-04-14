TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the GBI said a man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after a woman was killed.
Agents said Rex Douglas Holbrook, 54, was arrested on Tuesday. The charges stem from the ongoing investigation into Janice Allen's death.
No other details have been released.
