HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a woman has been arrested for murder after a man was killed in Hartwell Monday evening.
GBI agents said they were called to investigate the shooting death of Jermaine Edward Maxwell, 39, at a home around 7 p.m.
Agents said Brittany Traneese, 30, initially told them she had found Maxwell and did not know who had shot him.
However, investigators said they soon learned that Maxwell had been shot during a domestic dispute.
Maxwell was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.
Agents said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Hartwell Police Department at (706) 856-3226 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706) 552-2309.
MORE NEWS - Police: Thief ordered child to get out of car before stealing Subaru with puppy inside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.