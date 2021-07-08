GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Gaffney City Fire says one of their firefighters was airlifted to a hospital after they were injured during a training exercise.
According to the Gaffney City Fire Department's Facebook page, the firefighter is conscious, alert, and receiving treatment at Spartanburg Regional.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
