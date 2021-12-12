GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The student who made a threatening post on social media regarding J.L Mann High School has been identified and charged, according to Greenville County Schools.
The district says the student made the anonymous threat Sunday anonymous and it was shared by other students multiple times.
We're told police were working to question students in an effort to backtrack and identify the individual who initiated the post.
Greenville PD says the the student, identified as a 15-year-old, has been charged with student threats.
The district also says additional law enforcement and district personnel will be on campus Monday morning to provide an extra layer of security and to reassure students and staff.
