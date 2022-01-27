GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A huge announcement came out of a special called meeting of the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees Thursday morning. Officials held the meeting to vote on the action of sending a letter to Governor Henry McMaster, which asks for state leaders to change COVID quarantine rules for students.
In an 8 to 1 vote, the board OK'd sending the letter, which specifically asks the kids who have been exposed to COVID-19 be allowed to remain in school from day 1 of exposure onward under certain conditions – and with precautions.
The district, telling Fox Carolina they wanted to send this letter to Columbia as soon as possible, because of the staggering amount of COVID quarantine absences they’ve had lately. They say that data they have gathered in recent months shows they are “unnecessarily excluding well students from school.“
“We want to get all students back in school as fast as we can," said GCS Board Chair Roger Meek.
Meek says they’re hopeful the letter the district is sending to Columbia will go a long way in helping many families who have had their lives disrupted by school absences, even when their child isn’t sick.
“I think this addresses that the best way we can at this point," he remarked.
The district is proposing to let students exposed to COVID who are asymptomatic back into the classroom from day one of quarantine. Students would still have to wear a mask, which they could only take off after testing negative on the 5th day since their exposure (the new standard quarantine window as outlined by DHEC) or beyond.
But they wouldn’t have to stay home.
Meek says the board chose to take this action because they believe DHEC is dragging their feet.
“Our superintendent has been giving this information to DHEC for several months," he explained, “and they have made some changes – which we appreciate – but we would like for them to go back and get all the data. And make some changes quicker if they can do that."
Greenville County, the state's largest school district, says they’ve had around 35,000 students in quarantine in recent months; more than 11,000 in January alone.
Of those quarantines, district data shows that less than 7% transition to isolation because they test positive for COVID-19.
“My child has no symptoms. She’s not sick. She was sent home.“
Fox Carolina managed to track down one parent, who wished to speak out anonymously to protect the identity of her high school daughter – who she says is in quarantine right now, and is the perfect example of why this policy needs to change.
“She was given a 0 on an assignment from a class she was pulled out of," said our GCS parent source.
That parent went on to say that the current policy as is takes a toll mentally and emotionally, but most importantly, academically; kids like hers are falling behind.
“If a child is not sick and exhibiting no symptoms, they should have the option to remain in the classroom, wear a mask as a precaution – I totally stand behind that," she said. “Then, if we need to test at day five like the teachers do, that should be an option."
Another factor to consider in all of this, which our parent source also referenced to us:
As of January 16, DHEC adopted new guidance for school teachers and staff, which allows them to return immediately to the classroom after being exposed to COVID, under the same guidelines the district is proposing for students now.
Parents Fox Carolina has spoken to say that it would be a “double standard" to allow that for teachers and not also for the kids.
This is a developing story. Stick with Fox Carolina for updates. We plan to follow up to see what the state's response is, and whether any policy changes result from the GCS board’s actions.
