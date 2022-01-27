GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees will meet this morning to consider sending a letter to state leaders requesting a change to COVID-19 policy.
The letter, which is addressed to Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC director Edward Simmer, asks leaders to consider adjusting the student quarantine policy to allow students who are exposed to someone COVID-19 to stay in class, wearing a mask, as long as they are asymptomatic.
DHEC changed the policy for teacher quarantines to this last week.
The district says current policy is "forcing well students to be absent from school."
The letter in full reads:
Dear Governor McMaster and Dr. Simmer:
As the Board of Trustees for Greenville County Schools, we are writing to convey concerns regarding the quarantine guidelines for close contacts as outlined in the DHEC Exclusion List for Covid-19. We believe that they also accurately reflect the concerns of constituents we serve.
We believe that the implementation of the current DHEC Exclusionary List for Covid-19 continues to negatively impact the well-being of our students emotionally, socially, and academically. Along with many other schools and districts across our state, we are continuing to witness a steady increase in the number of students who need some type of social or emotional intervention, as well as a need for increased academic support. While our District has dedicated ESSER funding for this purpose, we are further compounding these issues with the numbers of quarantined students missing in-person attendance. We assert that students need to be in school to learn and excel academically, preventing further missed learning as well as developing and maintaining strong social interactions and relationships with their peers, teachers, and mentors.
As we approach the second anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are thankful that we can learn from all that has been discovered over the past two years. We are hopeful that with your support we can leverage what we now know about this virus and return to practices that better support our students. It is our utmost goal to witness our students thriving and flourishing once again.
Since August, our District has provided DHEC with data showing the percentage of our student population quarantined versus those who have been isolated (tested positive). Even though we’ve experienced two “surges” (Delta and Omicron) during this time, after reviewing isolation and quarantine data, we find that our District is forcing well students to be absent from school.
Between August 17 and December 31, we quarantined 22,631 students with only 1,424 (less than 7%) of those students ultimately testing positive for Covid-19 and/or developing symptoms. As a result, during the first four months of this school year, 21,207 student absences were students who remained well during their quarantine period. This number represents days of learning that cannot be recovered. It represents gaps in learning that, despite our best efforts, may lead to continued failures and further extensive remedial efforts.
Through review of data and conditions on the ground, DHEC has, on multiple occasions, revised its isolation and quarantine protocols, and we have appreciated those adjustments. We are thankful for the most recent change in quarantine guidelines for teachers and staff, which will assist us in addressing the staffing crises in our schools. We now ask that you make the same review of our data where students are concerned, so that revisions to the quarantine procedures can also be adopted for students. This consideration will support the well-being of our students and their working parents, as well as school administrators, faculty, and staff, who are under the tremendous strain of implementing the current requirements. Relaxing the DHEC quarantine guidance for students to align it with the current guidance for staff (staying home ONLY if symptomatic) will bring the focus back to educating a strong and well-prepared student population and future workforce.
Thank you for your consideration and your service to our state. We look forward to a response.
Sincerely,
Greenville County Schools
Board of Trustees
The meeting begins today at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.