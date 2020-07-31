GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools is celebrating the milestone of two million meals served, according to a press release.
Food and Nutrition Services of GCS says they served 64,188 student meals, bringing the total number of meals served since the March 16th school shutdowns to 1,935,636 meals.
Joe Urban, executive director of FANS, expects to hit the 2-million meal mark as early as next week.
“I could not be more proud of the amazing Greenville County Schools employees that stepped up to take care of our community during this unprecedented time. The meals they have served have met a real, physical need for children that may not have been able to get quality nutrition otherwise. I am incredibly thankful to work with a group of professionals who are always willing to put the needs of our students first,” Urban said.
Parents who are interested in signing up for free and reduced meals for the upcoming year are encouraged to apply online. Applications are processed within 24-48 hours of completion.
