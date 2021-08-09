GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville District School officials said Monday that a Board of Trustees meeting has been postponed after a Board Chairman tested positive for COVID-19.
Board Chairman Roger Meek tested positive for COVID-19 following the Special Called meeting that happened Aug. 7, according to Tim Waller. Meek, who gave his permission to make his diagnosis public, released the following statement:
“All things considered, I’m doing fairly well and know that my symptoms would be worse if I hadn’t been vaccinated. I am reminded once again that COVID-19 is still very much a threat. I would urge anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so immediately.”
Waller said the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees meetings scheduled for Tuesday, August 10 has been postponed to a further date.
